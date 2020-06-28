Manwell Akers
Manwell Akers "Sonny", 79 of Oak Park IL, on May 28 at Kindred Hospital, Northlake, IL after a short illness. Born and raised in New Orleans, LA. A longtime resident of Chicago he sang backup vocal with local pop music groups including Smokey Robinson. He helped to initiate the "Community Drug Education Project" at Kennedy-King College in 1970 with Helen Dorsey under grants from the "Drug Abuse Education Act". He taught Black History courses there as well. He continued to counsel community youth for many years thereafter including on the north side of Chicago. He was chef at Lawry's The Prime Rib and other restaurants in Chicago.

He is survived by his wife Jan Wessels, 2 sisters Margurite and Geraldine Akers and 2 brothers William and Paul Akers.

He was preceded in death, by his parents George and Geneva Akers, 3 brothers, and 10 sisters.

Private Funeral and Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. www.daleidenmortuary.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
