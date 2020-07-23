1/1
Mara Huber
Mara Huber, nee Ditkowsky, 77, loving mother of Julie Rotolo and Suzanne (Michael) Falk; cherished Ma of Collin Falk, Jordyn Rotolo and Casey Rotolo; devoted daughter of the late Ruth and Philip Ditkowsky; dear sister of Lee (Janette) Ditkowsky; favorite aunt of Brandon (Sara) Berger, Jason (Amy) Berger, Alexis (Dan) Ciambrone, JP (Kaitlyn) Ditkowsky, Adam Ditkowsky and their families; adored friend of many.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish United Fund (www.juf.org) or the Les Turners ALS Foundation (www.lesturnerals.org). Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
July 23, 2020
Mara was a faithful, feisty and fabulous friend for 60 years. She was also a great Mom and Grandmother and I will always miss her. I will also miss her humor and empathy. It is difficult to find both of those qualities in people but she had them. Rest In Peace Mara.
Sharon Mueller
Friend
