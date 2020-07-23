Mara Huber, nee Ditkowsky, 77, loving mother of Julie Rotolo and Suzanne (Michael) Falk; cherished Ma of Collin Falk, Jordyn Rotolo and Casey Rotolo; devoted daughter of the late Ruth and Philip Ditkowsky; dear sister of Lee (Janette) Ditkowsky; favorite aunt of Brandon (Sara) Berger, Jason (Amy) Berger, Alexis (Dan) Ciambrone, JP (Kaitlyn) Ditkowsky, Adam Ditkowsky and their families; adored friend of many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish United Fund (www.juf.org
) or the Les Turners ALS Foundation (www.lesturnerals.org
). Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.