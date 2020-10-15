Mara Ruda, nee Nadel, died peacefully in Skokie, Illinois on October 6, 2020, just 2 days shy of her 89th birthday. Born in Brookline, Massachusetts, Mrs. Ruda graduated from Boston University and taught special education for the NJ Commission for the Blind. Formerly a resident of Middletown, New Jersey, Mrs. Ruda spent the last 21 years in Evanston and Wilmette, Illinois.
Mrs. Ruda was a member of Congregation B'nai Israel, Rumson, New Jersey. She was a parent booster for the music program at Middletown High School North and was an avid consumer of any news related to the local school system.
Mrs. Ruda is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Gertrude (Strumph) Nadel, her brothers Marvin Keith and David Arthur Nadel, and her husband, Morris. Surviving are her sons, Fredrick David (Sara Dioguardi) of Wilmette, Illinois and Nathaniel Mark, of Jersey City, New Jersey; devoted grandchildren, Evan and Lindsey. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of life event will be announced at a later date.
Donations can be made to Boston University (bu.edu/alumni
).