Margaret Hsiung, born September 9, 1937 in Qufu, Sandong, China, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020 in Saint Paul, Minnesota.



Margaret's life journey took her from China, to Hong Kong, and to Brazil before she came to the United States for college. She was a graduate of Southern Illinois University with a degree in business and received a computer science degree from Oakton Community College. She spent many years as a computer programmer at Kraft Foods in Glenview, Illinois. She enjoyed traveling and visiting her children and grandchildren. While a stroke in 2005 took its toll on her health, her strength and determination helped carry her through to see countless recitals and graduations and to expertly fold dumplings.



Margaret is preceded in death by parents, Kuk FiEng Nan and Kuk Wang Quan, her husband, Hugo, and her siblings. She is survived by children Harry Hsiung (Yong-Joo) and Linda Dech (Philip), two grandchildren (Emily and Ben), and many nephews and nieces.



A remembrance of Margaret's life will be held at a later time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store