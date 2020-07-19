Or Copy this URL to Share

Marc Ellis, 87, of Evanston, July 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Carolyn Ellis. Loving father of Eric Ellis. Son of the late Nathan and Sophie Finkel. Brother of Richard Finkel and Sheila Wulf. Graveside service will be held July 23, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie IL 60076. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Antique Wireless Association, P.O. Box 421, Bloomfield, New York 14469 or Boston Latin School, 78 Avenue Louis Pasteur, Boston, MA 02115. For information, 847-251-8200.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store