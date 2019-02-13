|
|
Marc I. Feldman, age 75. Beloved husband of Rayna nee Ross. Loving father of Dean (Joanna) Feldman and Jason (Jill) Feldman. Proud grandfather of Jack, Shae, Megan, Maya and Luke. Dear brother of the late Joy (Irwin) Kane. Cherished uncle of many. The family wishes to thank the staff at North Shore Place for the extraordinary care they gave to Marc. Service Sunday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (one block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Memorials to Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800 Chicago, IL 60631, act.alz.org/goto/JodiKane or LUNGevity Foundation, c/o EGFR Resisters, 228 S. Wabash Ave., Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60604, https://lungevity.donordrive.com/campaign/EGFR-Resisters would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019