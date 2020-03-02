|
Marc J. Stolfe Dearly beloved husband of Jennifer Nee Childe. Loving father of Alexandra, Andrew and Benjamin. Stepfather of Eric. Beloved son of James and Patricia Stolfe. Dear brother of Laura Sue (Louis) Colella, Brian (Cynthia), and Michael (Martha) Stolfe. Fond nephew, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday, March 4 at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 East Roosevelt, Wheaton, from 3 until 8 P.M.. Funeral Mass Thursday 10 a.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 1223 W. Holtz, Addison. Int. Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020