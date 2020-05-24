Marc Ramon Glixon died March 24, 2020 at his home in the presence of his loving wife Sandra. He was born March 9, 1927 to Henry and Sylvia Salmon Glixon and grew up in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago during the Depression. He had two older sisters, Betty and Lois. Marc's parents imparted a love and appreciation for animals and nature and respect and tolerance for others that became part of Marc's essence. After graduating from Hirsch High School in 1945, Marc joined the Navy and served on the USS Kadashan Bay out of Boston Harbor. After the war, Marc became a Hartford Insurance agent and real estate broker, specializing in the sale of apartment buildings. Marc and Eva Cueto married in 1951 and were divorced in 1966. They had two children Deborah and Kenneth, who passed away during adulthood. Marc met his second wife Sandra Nettz in 1977, beginning a nearly 50 yearlong companionship and marriage that blessed them both. Marc was a gifted sailing instructor for AYH, reborn as Sail Chicago. Marc is survived by his wife Sandra, his cat Buddy Boy, five nephews [Richard Strauss (Pamela) of LaCrosse, WI, Robert Strauss (Nina) of Barcelona, Spain, Harvey Strauss (Suanne) of Maple Glen, PA), Garrett Nettz (Madeline) of Dixon, IL, and Kevin Nettz (Becky) of Rock Island, IL]; three nieces [Brooke Garcia-Nettz (Monica) of Sterling, IL, Janelle Riopell (Andrew) of LaGrange, IL, and Kelsi Jones (Michael) of Polo, IL]; brothers-in-law Kent (Judy) of Oregon, IL and Harlan (Doris Duitsman) of Polo, IL; his dear friend of 93 years, Harold Wollenhapt of Bettendorf, IA; many friends and fellow sailors; and his former wife Eva Cecchini (Jack) of Chicago. Contributions may be sent to the Jewish United Fund or National Resource Defense Council. A memorial service will be held at a later time.





