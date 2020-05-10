Marc Stewart Forman, age 70. Beloved fiancé of Vicky Heuer; loving father of Suzanne Forman; devoted son of the late Jerome and Suzanne (Emanuel) Forman; dear brother of Jay (Alexa) Forman; fond uncle of Jeremy and Jessica. Private graveside services are necessary however the funeral will be broadcast livestream on Marc's webpage at www.mitzvahfunerals.com . Contributions in Marc's name to Orphans of the Storm
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 10 to May 11, 2020.