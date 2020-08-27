1/1
Marcelene Kawczinski
1940 - 2020
Marcelene Kawczinski "Marcie" age 80, of Harwood Heights, passed away August 13, 2020; beloved wife of Leo and the late William Zdeb; loving mom of Therese (Joseph) Talarico and William Zdeb; Cherished grandma of; Brian (Ellen) Harrrigian; proud great-grandma of Sophia; dear stepmother of Leo (Lisa) Kawczinski, Marie Alesia, Julie Kawczinski and Michael Kawczinski; fond stepgrandma of Mark Alesia and Kimberly Kawczinski; forever friend of Fr. Bob Darrow. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to PAWS Chicago are welcome.


Published in PL-Central on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
AUG
17
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
Nelson Funeral Home
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Rosalie Church
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
August 24, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 21, 2020
One of the most delightful people you could ever hope to meet. A joy to work with, a great friend and a master of the lively art of conversation. We will miss her.
Mark Shekerjian
Coworker
August 18, 2020
Mr. & Mrs. Eugene & Benny Wozniak
Friend
August 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jo Ann Kubinski
Coworker
August 16, 2020
Dearest Bill and family, We are so sorry and extend our deepest sympathy on the loss of your beautiful, loving and caring mom. Your mom was truly a wonderful person. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Blanche, David, and Helen
Friend
August 16, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Maria &Angel Gonzalez
Friend
August 16, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Maria Gonzalez
August 16, 2020
Dear Marcie, what a joy it was to visit you and Leo. Your love and devotion to each other was obvious. May you Rest In Peace. You are now in the very face of Jesus whom you received with such devotion.
Mary Zukowski
Friend
August 16, 2020
Uncle Leo, Therese, Bill and Brian,
My deepest condolences on the loss of Auntie Marcie. She was my mother’s best friend and the sweetest Auntie to me and my children. I will miss our talks about the old times at the lake house. My memories of her will always be dear to my heart. I am finding comfort in the fact that she is with my Mom, Auntie R, now laughing and smiling.
Sorry I can’t be there to pay my respects in person. She and your family are in my thoughts today as you celebrate her.
Love to all,
Annie, Ryan, Kaylyn, Valerie, Nash and Wyatt
Ann Baumhardt Van De Voort
Family
August 15, 2020
Deepest condolences to all of Marcie's family. May you find peace and joy in the wonderful memories you shared with dear Marcie. She was a remarkable woman with great strength, humor, and love. We are blessed to have her in our lives and will miss her deeply.
Ron & Sue Blumenfeld
August 15, 2020
May you know that God is by your side and you may feel His deep tender love with you every moment of every day.

The Erickson’s
Dan, Jenny, Whitney, Chase & Joseph
Jenny Erickson
Friend
August 15, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Marcie's family. She was a joy to work with. Always smiling and happy.

Anna Coglianese-Cornwall (Parkway Bank & Trust Company)
Anna Cornwall
Coworker
August 15, 2020
Will miss her greatly. She was always so thoughtful and caring. I truly enjoyed my visits with her both on the phone and in person. Her wonderful spirit will live on in all of our hearts! Rest in Peace, Mom Love you lots. Your Phoenix son.
Jim Miller
Family
