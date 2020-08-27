Uncle Leo, Therese, Bill and Brian,

My deepest condolences on the loss of Auntie Marcie. She was my mother’s best friend and the sweetest Auntie to me and my children. I will miss our talks about the old times at the lake house. My memories of her will always be dear to my heart. I am finding comfort in the fact that she is with my Mom, Auntie R, now laughing and smiling.

Sorry I can’t be there to pay my respects in person. She and your family are in my thoughts today as you celebrate her.

Love to all,

Annie, Ryan, Kaylyn, Valerie, Nash and Wyatt

Ann Baumhardt Van De Voort

