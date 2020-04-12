Home

Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
Marceline Hantkiewicz
Marceline Joan Hantkiewicz


1924 - 2020
Marceline Joan Hantkiewicz, nee Hopp, age 95; Loving wife of the late James Z.; Beloved daughter of the late Edgar and Gertrude, nee Gutzeit; Beloved mother of Mary C. Hantkiewicz and the late James C.; Dearest sister of the late Edgar C. Hopp; Marcy was one of the first female drafting engineers and went on to become a master engineer & was a proud member of the Western Society of Engineers; Due to the current health situation, all services will be private. Info. 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
