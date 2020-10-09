1/
Marcella Anne (Jahntz) Excell
Dearly beloved wife of the late Richard; Loving mother of Jennifer (Dan) Schwichtenberg, Richard III (Carolyn), Jane (Carl Jr) Bronge, the late Richard Jr.; Fond grandmother of Tyler, Ryan, Richard IV, Kyle, Lauren, Alyssa, Kayleigh, Carl III; Dear sister of Marilyn, Lorraine, the late Howard and Wilfred; Visitation Sunday at Carbonara Funeral Home, 1515 N. 25th Avenue Melrose Park. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Mass at Sacred Heart Church Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to New Melleray Abbey. www.carbonarafuneralhome.net



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
Carbonara Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 343-6161
October 8, 2020
October 8, 2020
Thank you so much Jenny, Jane and Rich, for sharing your mom with my family and so many students. She made me a better writer, a better citizen and (hopefully) a better person. I think the best tribute to her is that when we found out she was gone, my brother, sister and I started texting her sayings back and forth. She may be gone, but what she taught us all is still here. Thank you for that, Mrs. Excell.
Maggie Hendricks Gaines
Student
