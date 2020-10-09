Thank you so much Jenny, Jane and Rich, for sharing your mom with my family and so many students. She made me a better writer, a better citizen and (hopefully) a better person. I think the best tribute to her is that when we found out she was gone, my brother, sister and I started texting her sayings back and forth. She may be gone, but what she taught us all is still here. Thank you for that, Mrs. Excell.

Maggie Hendricks Gaines

Student