Marcella C. Duffy of Oak Lawn, IL, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 with her loving family at her side.
Marcella is the loving wife of the late John M. Duffy; devoted mother to Michael (Donna), Kevin (Mary), and Brian (Jeanne) Duffy; proud grandmother to Caitlin and John Duffy, Ryan (Melanie) Duffy, Colleen (Matthew) Lucki, Shane, Connor and Brennan Duffy; great grandmother to Samuel and Grace Marcella; cherished sister to Bernard "Bud" and Geraldine Cooney.
Longtime resident of the West Lawn area of Chicago. Faithful member of Queen of the Universe Parish, where she served as President of the Queen's Guild. Marcella retired after many years of service in the Accounting department of Belt Railway of Chicago.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 pm at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home (10727 S. Pulaski Rd.; Chicago, IL 60655). Prayer services will begin at 10:15 am, Monday, February 17, 2020 at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, going DIRECTLY to St. Christina Catholic Church (3342 W. 111th St.; Chicago, IL) for 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial. She will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2020