Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:15 AM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Christina Catholic Church
3342 W. 111th St
Chicago , IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Duffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella C. Duffy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcella C. Duffy Obituary
Marcella C. Duffy of Oak Lawn, IL, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 with her loving family at her side.

Marcella is the loving wife of the late John M. Duffy; devoted mother to Michael (Donna), Kevin (Mary), and Brian (Jeanne) Duffy; proud grandmother to Caitlin and John Duffy, Ryan (Melanie) Duffy, Colleen (Matthew) Lucki, Shane, Connor and Brennan Duffy; great grandmother to Samuel and Grace Marcella; cherished sister to Bernard "Bud" and Geraldine Cooney.

Longtime resident of the West Lawn area of Chicago. Faithful member of Queen of the Universe Parish, where she served as President of the Queen's Guild. Marcella retired after many years of service in the Accounting department of Belt Railway of Chicago.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 pm at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home (10727 S. Pulaski Rd.; Chicago, IL 60655). Prayer services will begin at 10:15 am, Monday, February 17, 2020 at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, going DIRECTLY to St. Christina Catholic Church (3342 W. 111th St.; Chicago, IL) for 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial. She will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -