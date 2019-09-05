|
|
Marcella Gorman of LaGrange Park, IL; loving sister of the late Genevieve (late Robert) Hughes, late James (Beverly) Gorman, late Rosemary (late Charles) Leach, Virginia (late Donald) Schweinberg, and Patricia (John) Krueger; dear aunt of many. Visitation Friday, Sept. 6 from 10am until time of Funeral Mass, 11am at St. Francis Xavier Church, 128 N. Spring Ave., LaGrange. Interment to follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Winfield. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. 708-352-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019