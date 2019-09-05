Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
128 N. Spring Ave.
LaGrange, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
128 N. Spring Ave.
LaGrange, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Gorman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella Gorman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcella Gorman Obituary
Marcella Gorman of LaGrange Park, IL; loving sister of the late Genevieve (late Robert) Hughes, late James (Beverly) Gorman, late Rosemary (late Charles) Leach, Virginia (late Donald) Schweinberg, and Patricia (John) Krueger; dear aunt of many. Visitation Friday, Sept. 6 from 10am until time of Funeral Mass, 11am at St. Francis Xavier Church, 128 N. Spring Ave., LaGrange. Interment to follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Winfield. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. 708-352-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now