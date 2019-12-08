|
|
Marcella J. (nee Kotlinski) Kooi, 88, of Arlington Heights. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Kooi; loving mother of John (Emily McMullen) Kooi, Mary-Frances Kooi and the late Martin E. Kooi; cherished grandmother of Rachael Kooi, Sarah (Robert) Snyder and Leann Kooi and great grandmother of Kiley, Ava and Landon Snyder; dear mother-in-law of Janeen Kooi. Visitation Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd. (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Heights. Prayers 9:45 AM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., to St. James Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights for Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to / American , Memorials & Tributes 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or American Diabetes Assn., 2451 Crystal Drive, St. 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019