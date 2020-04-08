|
Marcella Poduch, age 97, of Chicago, IL, passed away on Friday, April 3rd. She was born in Norway, MI to Theresa and Louis Massa on April 29, 1922. Marcella married Michael Gotz in 1941; he passed away in 1969. Marcella later married Chester Poduch who preceded her in death in 1991. Marcella is survived by her three children: Joy (the late Roger) Olson, Stephen (Kathryn) Gotz, Paul (Judy) Gotz. As a young girl, Marcella loved the wintry landscape of the Upper Peninsula, and enjoyed outdoor sports, particularly ice skating. Marcella never knew a stranger. Everyone she met became a friend. When she moved to Chicago, she built a tight-knit community with the people around her. She loved to bake and generously shared cookies with friends, neighbors, even local charities. A fixture on her Schwinn bicycle, Marcy, was sporty, quick with a laugh and quite the cardshark. An avid sports enthusiast, Marcella enjoyed listening to the Cubs on her radio and watching the Bears while she baked peanut butter cookies. Though, remembering her Northern roots, she wasn't opposed to occasionally supporting "the Pack." Her children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren are already baking cookies in her honor and missing her terribly. Her family will remember her infectious smile, bubbly, social nature and her kindness. Marcella's family wishes to express their gratitude to Avantara nursing home of Park Ridge, IL for their extraordinary care and support. Funeral services private. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Marcella's name can be made to . Donate on line at stjude.org/tribute; 1 800 873-6983 or a . For info www.kolbusmayfh.com or (773)774-3232.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2020