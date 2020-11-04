1/
Marcella Marie Brown
1926 - 2020
(nee Biondo), Born in Chicago on October 10, 1926. Beloved wife of the late Paul John Brown. Loving mother of Paul J. (Alexandra Breen), Alan W., Donald K. (Michele Hensel), and Roger S. (Teresa Oswald). Cherished grandmother of Paul III, Erickson, Samantha, Alexander, Ryan, Renee, and Mark. Dear sister of Peter Biondo and the late Angelina Miller, Angelo Biondo, Mary Frale, and Celestina Marino. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends to gather Thursday at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 10621 S. Kedvale Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. Please leave a memory for the family on Marcella's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to her family. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
