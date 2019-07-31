|
|
Marcella Mathilda Habbley, 96, of Harvard, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Mercy Harvard Care Center.
She was born March 2, 1923, in Union, IL, to Emil and Elsa (Zickuhr) Dorow. Marcella attended Zion Lutheran Elementary and graduated from Marengo Community High School in 1940. She married Clifford Clayton Habbley on May 25, 1946, at Zion Lutheran Church in Marengo. He preceded her in death on January 22, 2006.
She worked for the Elgin Watch Factory, and the Woodstock Typewriter Factory; later becoming a homemaker after her children were born.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her children Ronald (Judy) Habbley of Marengo, Randy (Sandy) Habbley of Union, Peggy (Rik) Master of Woodstock, Kurt (Deb) Habbley of Harvard and Jeffrey (Mary) Habbley of Marengo; 9 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and three sisters Arlean Schmidt, Leona Albrecht, and Lavalle Sandbloom.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thur., Aug. 1 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1601 Garfield St., Harvard. It will continue from 9 a.m. Fri., Aug. 2 until the 10 a.m. service at the church. Pastor Steve Sward will officiate. Interment will be in McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, MercyHealth Hospice, 4223 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108, or to the Mercy Health Harvard Care Center, PO Box 850, Harvard, IL 60033.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019