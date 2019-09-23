|
Loving Daughter of the late Sophie nee Skvarek and the late Andrew Miskovic. Beloved Sister of Robert Miskovic, late Albert Miskovic, late Andy Miskovic, late Cecilia (late John) Machesky, late Ben (late Marian) Miskovic and the late Edward (late Dorothy) Miskovic. Cherished aunt and great-aunt of many. Funeral Wednesday 9:00AM from the WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME 5700 South Pulaski Road to St. Bernadette Church for 10:00AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3-8pm. In lieu of flowers, masses preferred. For Info: 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 23, 2019