Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Celestine Church
Elmwood Park, IL
Marcella T. Lenahan

Marcella T. Lenahan Obituary
Marcella T. Lenahan, nee Goscinski, age 79, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019. Marcella was the beloved wife of the late John C.; loving mother of Karen L. (Dustin) Scholtes and Brian J. Lenahan; dearest daughter of the late Pearl, nee Komosa, and the late Leo Goscinski; cherished grandmother of Anthony John, Jonathan, Julian, Jianna, Jennavecia and Skyler. She was a fond aunt of many. Visitation Wednesday December 4, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Celestine Church in Elmwood Park for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
