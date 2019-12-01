|
Marcella T. Lenahan, nee Goscinski, age 79, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019. Marcella was the beloved wife of the late John C.; loving mother of Karen L. (Dustin) Scholtes and Brian J. Lenahan; dearest daughter of the late Pearl, nee Komosa, and the late Leo Goscinski; cherished grandmother of Anthony John, Jonathan, Julian, Jianna, Jennavecia and Skyler. She was a fond aunt of many. Visitation Wednesday December 4, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Celestine Church in Elmwood Park for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019