Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
Evergreen Park, IL
Marcella T. Shusis Obituary
Marcella T. Shusis nee Fritz. Beloved wife & best friend of Edward Shusis "Special" mother through marriage of Karen Shane, Randall (Rose) Shusis & Linda Shusis. Loving grandmother of Matthew (Amy) Shane, Megan (Gabriel) Antonio, Abigail (David) Falk & Alex Shusis. Proud great grandmother of Evan Antonio, & Jackson & Hannah Falk. Devoted daughter of the late Theresia & Arthur Fritz Sr. Dear sister of Cecelia (Robert) Andris of Saratoga, CA., & the late Arthur J. (Anna) Fritz Jr. of Manteno, IL. Cherished aunt of 11 nieces & nephews, 27 great nieces & nephews & great-great aunt of 1. Funeral Monday 9:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Most Holy Redeemer Church, Evergreen Park for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Retired from Illinois Bell Telephone Company, Past President of Chapter #1 and Past President of Central Life Member Club of the Telephone Pioneers of America as well as moderator of "Busy Hands". thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708- 425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
