Marcella T. Shusis nee Fritz. Beloved wife & best friend of Edward Shusis "Special" mother through marriage of Karen Shane, Randall (Rose) Shusis & Linda Shusis. Loving grandmother of Matthew (Amy) Shane, Megan (Gabriel) Antonio, Abigail (David) Falk & Alex Shusis. Proud great grandmother of Evan Antonio, & Jackson & Hannah Falk. Devoted daughter of the late Theresia & Arthur Fritz Sr. Dear sister of Cecelia (Robert) Andris of Saratoga, CA., & the late Arthur J. (Anna) Fritz Jr. of Manteno, IL. Cherished aunt of 11 nieces & nephews, 27 great nieces & nephews & great-great aunt of 1. Funeral Monday 9:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Most Holy Redeemer Church, Evergreen Park for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Retired from Illinois Bell Telephone Company, Past President of Chapter #1 and Past President of Central Life Member Club of the Telephone Pioneers of America as well as moderator of "Busy Hands". thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708- 425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019