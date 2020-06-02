Marcella Vavrosky, "Gigi", of Countryside, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31 at the age of 102. Loved wife of the late George Vavrosky and loving mother of Joyce (Don) Smit and Georgia (Bob) Van Vossen. Proud and devoted grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Her smile and quick wit will be remembered and missed by everyone. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. (708)352-6500 or HJFunerals.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.