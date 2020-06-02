Marcella Vavrosky
Marcella Vavrosky, "Gigi", of Countryside, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31 at the age of 102. Loved wife of the late George Vavrosky and loving mother of Joyce (Don) Smit and Georgia (Bob) Van Vossen. Proud and devoted grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Her smile and quick wit will be remembered and missed by everyone. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. (708)352-6500 or HJFunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
