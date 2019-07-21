Marcelle Madelaine Pour (nee Hourt), 93, art historian and lecturer, died peacefully July 13, 2019 in Parsons, Tennessee. She was born and raised in Diekirch, Luxembourg and emigrated to the United States in 1948, made her home in Chicago, and later became a U.S. citizen. In 1950 she married Ivan Pour and they raised a family in the Chicago area. Marcelle traveled extensively around the world visiting over 30 countries and enjoying experiencing different cultures. She was passionate about the arts and earned degrees from Rollins College (B.F.A.) in Orlando, Florida; Wayne State University (M.F.A.) in Detroit, Michigan; and finally a Ph.D. in Art History from the University of Michigan at the age of 72. Preceded in death by husband of 55 years, Ivan George Pour. Survived by two children, Ivan Michael Pour (Kathy) and Sonja Pour French (Bennett), grandchildren Ivan Matthias Pour (Maria), Christopher Warren French, and Yvonne French, and six great-grandchildren. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to www.plannedparenthood.org. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019