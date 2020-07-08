Marcia A. Kelleher (nee Churchill) age 85. Beloved wife of the late Eugene W. Kelleher. Loving mother of Jean (Tim) O'Shea, Thomas (Kathleen) Kelleher and John (Janet) Kelleher. Cherished Granny of Brian (Melissa) O'Shea, Christie (Cort) Fornero, Scott O'Shea, Kim Kelleher, Jaime Kelleher (Carson Christen), Kara Kelleher and Keena Kelleher. Proud Great-Granny of Alexis and Dave Fornero; Emma and Sarah O'Shea; Kiley Kelleher. Dear sister of Bud (the late Irene) Churchill. Marcia loved entertaining her family and friends and loved cooking, sewing, gardening and her pond. The family would like to give a special Thank You to all the nurses and staff at Smith Crossing for the compassionate care given to our mother. Donations to your favorite charity
would be most appreciated. Funeral service and interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will be held privately. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Walter Quinlan Funeral Directors, www.walterquinlanfuneraldirectors or 708-425-3700.