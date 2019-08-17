|
|
Marcia A. Ronspies of North Venice passed away August 8, 2019 at her home. She was born September 14, 1952 in Ft. Leonard Wood, MO to David and Rebecca Olsen Dolby. Marcia was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Venice and attended St. Luke Presbyterian Church in Downers Grove, IL. for many years. She will be remembered as a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was an avid Mahjong player and was a former member of the Junior Women's Club of Downers Grove, IL.
Survivors include her parents, David and Rebecca Dolby of McHenry, IL., her loving husband, Gerald "Gerry" Ronspies, two sons, Douglas Ronspies and wife, Shannon, of Medford, NJ., and Matt Ronspies and wife, Vanessa, of Flagstaff, AZ., brother, Fred Dolby and wife Peggy of Ingelside, IL., sister, Laura Muska and husband, Phil, of Harvard, IL., sister, Elizabeth Parat and husband, Scott, of McHenry, IL., brother, David M. Dolby and wife Mary Lou, of McHenry, IL., two grandchildren, Jack and Emma Ann Ronspies of Medford, NJ., as well as many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
A memorial tribute to celebrate her life will be Saturday, August 24, 10:00a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of McHenry, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St Jude Childrens Hospital.
Please visit her online guestbook at www.Farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 17, 2019