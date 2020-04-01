Home

Marcia Anderson, nee Clausius, 90, of Alsip, passed away on March 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald Anderson; Sister of Mitzi Monroe, the late Betty Walton, June Loskill, and George Clausius, Jr.; Cherished aunt of Bill (Carol) Johnson, Kathy (Bruce) Hansen, John (Yeanette) Johnson, Judy (Danny) Arriola, Harry (Sandra) Loskill, Jr., and the late Tom Loskill; Great aunt of nine, and friend of all the kids in the neighborhood. Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Illinois Fire Safety Alliance, 426 W Northwest Hwy, Mt Prospect, IL 60056.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2020
