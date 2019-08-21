Home

Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Marcia Ann Eastman nee Johnson, 79, of Oswego, former longtime resident of Wheaton. Beloved wife of Richard; loving mother of Pamela (Michael) D'Argo, Bryan (Donna) Eastman and David (Tracy) Eastman; cherished grandmother of Lauren, Eric and Nicholas D'Argo, and Zachary (Alexandra) Eastman, Alexander Gadomski, Daniel Eastman, Christopher Gadomski, Lauren Gadomski, Molly Palzkill and Casey Hall; dear daughter of the late Harry and Flora Johnson; sister of the late Rodger (Emily, surviving) Johnson; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. with a Memorial Service at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 24, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated for the American Parkinson Disease Association, 1800 North Main Street, Suite 215, Wheaton, Illinois 60187. Funeral Info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
