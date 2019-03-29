Marcia Arenson, human rights advocate, world traveler, lover of life, died in Deerfield, IL, on March 27, at the age of 91. Born Nov. 28, 1927, in Chicago to Ella and Meyer Terman, she was married to Donald Arenson for 61 years and raised three wonderful sons, Gregory (Karen), Michael (Merle) and Steven (Kim). She attended the Illinois Institute of Technology, was active with the League of Women Voters, and was a member of the Skokie Human Rights Commission. She loved to play tennis and bridge, go to the beach, and help political candidates she supported. She and her husband, who passed away in 2010, lived abroad in Mexico, Belgium, and Japan. Besides her sons, she is survived by her brother, David Terman, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Marcia's life on Sunday, March 31 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm at the home of Michael and Merle Arenson. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National League of Women Voters (www.lwv.org). Arrangements by Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary