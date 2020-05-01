(nee Mitchell). Age 100. Beloved wife of the late David T. Wilson Sr. and the late Chester P. Kozicki. Loving mother of David T. (Alice) Wilson Jr., Bernadette Wilson, and Charlotte (Michael P.) Ryan. Devoted step-mother of the late Chet (Kay) Kozicki. Proud grandmother of Jacki, Julie, Joanna, David Jon, Meghan, Patrick and Kara. Adored great-grandmother of 12. Dear sister of the late Daniel P. Mitchell III, and the late Mary Lois Delaney. Services and interment private. Masses appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 1, 2020.