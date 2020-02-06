Home

Grein Funeral Directors
2114 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 588-6336
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Grein Funeral Directors
2114 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Grein Funeral Directors
2114 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
St Benedict Church
Marcia D. Kelleher Obituary
Marcia Doody Kelleher, 84, of Chicago; formerly of Clarendon Hills and Oak Brook. Loving mother of John, Michael, Dennis (Kristina), Julia (John) Lynch, and Brian (Nicole). Beloved grandmother and biggest fan of Rosemarie and John Kelleher; Billy, Joe and Timmy Lynch; and Sean, Darby and Quinn Kelleher. Dear sister of John (Janet) Doody and the late Mary Riff. Fond aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, John "Butch" Kelleher, and her parents, Margaret and John Doody. Marcia was a dedicated volunteer for the Saint Vincent DePaul Society of St. Joseph Parish in Downers Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations to a local St. Vincent DePaul chapter are appreciated. Funeral Saturday 10:00 AM chapel at Grein Funeral Directors 2114 W Irving Park Rd. to St Benedict Church 10:30 AM Mass. Interment Bronswood cemetery in Oak Brook. Visitation Friday 3 to 9 PM. www.greinfuneraldirectors.com 773-588-6336.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020
