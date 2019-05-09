Services Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 185 E. Northwest Hwy. Palatine , IL 60067 (847) 359-8020 Resources More Obituaries for Marcia Diamond Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marcia Diamond

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marcia Diamond (neé Levin) passed on May 7, 2019 from leptomeningeal carcinoma. Marcia was 63 years old.Marcia Diamond was a kind, fun-loving, strong-willed, and quick-witted woman. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to loving parents Julian (Sandi) and Phyllis Levin and grew up in Skokie with younger sisters Wendy (Steve) and Sharon (Josh). She attended Niles North High School. Fate (and maybe a nudge from a high school friend) brought her a young whippersnapper named Bruce when the girl he was supposed to meet didn't show up. They enjoyed riding a tandem bicycle together and sharing pizza (she only ate the cheese, giving him the crust). She thought their romance would end when she left for college and wrote him a Dear John letter, only to find out that her mother invited him to Thanksgiving dinner. They got back together, and a few years later, he asked for her hand in marriage. She said she wasn't ready. After about a year, he finally convinced her to marry him, and they were wed in October 1977. In-laws Judy Lichter and Arnie Diamond, and sister-in-law Cheryl (Dave) became part of her family. A short time later, they moved to Deerfield to start a family. Daughter Liz (Melanie) came along in 1980. Family was Marcia's number one priority. She was completely selfless, caring for siblings and their children. She was a cheerleader, a nurturer, and a leader for the family.Marcia worked in the Medical Records department at Skokie Valley Hospital, later Rush North Shore Medical Center. There, she transcribed records and made lifelong friendships with fellow coworkers and beloved bosses. After the department closed, Marcia worked freelance for the Illinois Bone and Joint Institute. After a short break, she was invited to run the office of a small group of radiologists at Alexian Brothers hospital in Elk Grove Village. Using her strong organizational skills, she groomed their office into a well-oiled machine. Her office was a popular spot, as Marcia always provided a listening ear and fully-stocked candy bowl.Marcia's personality drew people to her naturally. Even strangers at the grocery store could sense her warmth and kindheartedness, often striking up conversation with her in line at checkout. Her generosity and thoughtfulness always brought a smile. She never forgot a birthday or important event, and enjoyed giving small gifts when she would see something that reminded her of you. The gifts were often gag gifts, as Marcia loved to joke and kid. Her playful spirit could always make you laugh. She was quick-witted and cleverly humorous. She would rarely miss an opportunity to be playful or silly, making funny faces or making wisecracks. Her humor could brighten even the darkest moments, providing perspective and calm. She was a popular confidant for sisters and friends, and though strongly-opinionated, she always showed respect for one's own decision. She was staunchly accepting of people regardless of creed, color, religion, shape, size, or any other differentiator. She was always there to lend an ear or a hand. She could be stubborn at times and usually knew exactly what she wanted, but she rarely let it get in the way of what she felt was right.Marcia's favorite pastimes included cycling, reading, crossword puzzles and word games, photography, art, playing mahjong, eating chocolate and ice cream, and traveling with Bruce. They traveled around the world, enjoying new experiences in such far reaching places as Alaska and Tahiti. From ziplining in Oregon to hang gliding in Switzerland, Marcia was always up for an adventure. When not jetsetting, Marcia and Bruce enjoyed driving their convertible all over the Midwest and parts of the East Coast. They would often enjoy weekend drives up to Wisconsin or a quick jaunt to Dairy Queen for a mint chocolate blizzard with oreos or a vanilla cone or hot fudge sundae from McDonald's.In 2013, Marcia's world was rocked with a diagnosis of ovarian cancer. Strong, stubborn, and determined, she powered through rounds of chemotherapy to be cancer-free in 2014. She became an advocate for two national ovarian cancer groups and completed two triathlons to raise money for ovarian cancer research. After some relief, she was diagnosed with metastatic ovarian cancer of the brain in 2016. Again, she endured chemotherapy and radiation, recovering in 2017. She further advocated by attending a conference and speaking with the state senators in Washington, D.C. Early in 2019, she was diagnosed with leptomeningeal carcinoma, a terminal cancer.Marcia was preceded in death by: mother Phyllis Miretzky Levin and father Julian Levin.Marcia is survived by: husband Bruce, daughter Liz and daughter-in-law Melanie, sisters Wendy (Steve), Sharon (Josh), and Sara (Kristy); and nephews Josh (Brittany), Mike (Elise), A.J. (Melanie), and Danny (Sarah).The family will be holding a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at https://give.ocrahope.org.