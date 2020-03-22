Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520

Marcia Dobrin Weiland

Marcia Dobrin Weiland Obituary
Marcia Dobrin Weiland, age 82, beloved wife of Martin Weiland, happily married for 61 years; loving mother of Steven (Lila) Weiland and Amy Weiland; cherished grandmother of Hannah, Sarah and Robert; dear sister of Barbara Wald; treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews. Marcia lived a life of service, she was a lifetime member and past President of Hadassah. Private services were held at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hadassah Chicago-North Shore or Lewy Body Dementia Association. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020
Remember
