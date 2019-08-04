|
|
Marcia Fee Achenbach, long-time resident of Evanston, passed away July 25th. She was born in Cebu, Philippines in 1940, and from 1942 to 1945 Marcia and her family were civilian prisoners of war held in Santo Tomas. After the war Marcia's father resumed his career in southeast Asia and Marcia attended boarding schools in Australia, Switzerland, and the US. Marcia met her husband at Stanford and graduated in 1962. She earned a Master Degree in English from Northwestern University and a Master of Social Work from the University of Chicago. She spent the majority of her career at the Jewish Child & Family Services in Chicago after a few years at Cook County Hospital and teaching English at Kendall College. In retirement she volunteered at the North Shore Senior Center and Botanic Garden. Marcia loved the symphony, gardening, theater and travel with her husband. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Jan Achenbach, her sisters Judy Winslow and Wendy Baynard, her godson Paul White, 4 nephews, 1 niece and 7 great nieces/nephews. For those wishing to make a donation in her memory please consider the American Red Cross. Her memorial service will be held on Monday, August 12th at 1 pm at Vail Chapel, 1870 Sheridan Rd, Northwestern. There will be a reception following at The Mather, 425 Davis Street, Evanston.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019