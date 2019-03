Marcia G. Jacobs, nee Glaser, age 80, of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Deerfield and Buffalo Grove; founder of Michelle's Clothing Boutique in Highland Park; beloved wife of the late Kenneth Jacobs; cherished partner of Ted Kuller and the Kuller Family; loving mother of Michelle (Dave) Schumer, Marty (Simon Pearce) Jacobs, and Rob (Kathy) Jacobs; adored grandma of Alison (Noah), Stefan, Adam (Kelly), Andrew and Abigail; proud Gigi of Dresden, Ethan, and Jacob; dear sister of Ann (Larry) Newmann; devoted canine soulmate of Archie; treasured aunt and special friend to so many. Marcia had such a generous heart and sparkling spirit that touched us all and will live on in our memories. Memorial Service Sunday, March 10th, 1:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chicago Botanic Gardens, www.chicagobotanic.org, please designate the donation to the Garden Bench Memorial in the name of Marcia Jacobs. The family will be receiving condolences immediately following the service, and on Monday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.. For further condolence information: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary