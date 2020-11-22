I'm writing in memory of Marcia's bright spirit and wit and her great strength and resilience, and in celebration of her life. She was an amazing, accomplished woman and she raised a beautiful family that I'm grateful to know. Rest in peace, Marcia, and may the days bring much comfort and love to Julie, Lori, Mindy, Rick, and all Marcia's extended family. I'm deeply sorry for your loss. Love, Elaine

Elaine Lipson

Friend