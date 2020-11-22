1/2
Marcia Jeanne Fleischman Grusin
1930 - 2020
Marcia Jeanne Fleischman Grusin, passed away on November 20, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. Marcia was born on June 9, 1930 in Chicago, IL. Marcia was best known and loved for her quick wit and positive attitude. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Though she wasn't religious, she felt a deep connection to Israel, which she visited twice, and where she hoped to go again with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed a long and rewarding career at Temple Am Shalom, where she worked for 25 years and was bat mitzva'd at age 58. She was excellent at needlepoint and knitting and was a champion bridge player. Despite many hardships in life, Marcia remained an extraordinarily affectionate, giving and optimistic person who brought immeasurable warmth and laughter to her family and friends. She is greatly loved and will be profoundly missed. Marcia is survived by her sister, Barbara Feldman (Abbey Ceppos); her children, Richard Grusin (late Ann), Mindy Grusin (Anthony Maffeo), Julie Grusin (Francis Mullen), and Lori (John) Degman; her grandchildren, Sean (Kiera) Degman, Sarah Grusin (Carl Newman), Katie Mullen, Brian (Casey) Degman , Samantha Maffeo, and Sam (Helen) Grusin; her three great-grandchildren; her nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as many close friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Irene (nee Kooperman) Fleischman, her daughter-in-law Ann (nee Gregory) Grusin. We would like to thank the devoted staff at Leiberman Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Skokie, IL. for their unwavering and thoughtful care in the last year of Marcia's life. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Lieberman Center for Health and Rehabilitation, 9700 Gross Point Road, Skokie, IL 60077, www.cje.net/lieberman-center-for-health-and-rehabilitation ?or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 21, 2020
I'm writing in memory of Marcia's bright spirit and wit and her great strength and resilience, and in celebration of her life. She was an amazing, accomplished woman and she raised a beautiful family that I'm grateful to know. Rest in peace, Marcia, and may the days bring much comfort and love to Julie, Lori, Mindy, Rick, and all Marcia's extended family. I'm deeply sorry for your loss. Love, Elaine
Elaine Lipson
Friend
