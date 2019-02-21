Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Marcia L. Frey

Marcia L. Frey Obituary
Marcia L. Frey, 85, of Covenant Village of Northbrook, formerly of Northfield, passed away February 8, 2019. Beloved wife for 65 years of John T.M. Frey Jr.; loving mother of John T.M. (Ileene) Frey III, Gerald R.F. (Angela) Frey and Timothy A.B. (Kathleen) Frey; cherished grandmother of 4 and great grandmother of 1; dear sister of two brothers. Marcia had a great love and talent for watercolor art and was an avid reader. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James the Less Episcopal Church, 550 Sunset Ridge Road, Northfield, IL 60093. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019
