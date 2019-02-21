|
|
Marcia L. Frey, 85, of Covenant Village of Northbrook, formerly of Northfield, passed away February 8, 2019. Beloved wife for 65 years of John T.M. Frey Jr.; loving mother of John T.M. (Ileene) Frey III, Gerald R.F. (Angela) Frey and Timothy A.B. (Kathleen) Frey; cherished grandmother of 4 and great grandmother of 1; dear sister of two brothers. Marcia had a great love and talent for watercolor art and was an avid reader. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James the Less Episcopal Church, 550 Sunset Ridge Road, Northfield, IL 60093. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019