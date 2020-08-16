Marcia Lerner, nee Hoffman . Beloved wife of the late Sol. Loving mother of Harvey Lerner and Jay (Karyn) Lerner; Proud grandmother of Gabrielle (Brent) Nye, Austin Lerner (Melissa Weinberg), Jacklyn Lerner (fiance Grant Nicholas), Jessica Lerner, Jayme (Sam) Besser, Ryan Levine and Great grandmother of Noa, Aviva, Naomi and Liam. Dear sister of the late Nancy (Norman) Tobin. Cherished by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Service will be Private. For info The Weinstein and Piser Funeral Home 847-256-5700