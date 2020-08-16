1/1
Marcia Lerner
Marcia Lerner, nee Hoffman . Beloved wife of the late Sol. Loving mother of Harvey Lerner and Jay (Karyn) Lerner; Proud grandmother of Gabrielle (Brent) Nye, Austin Lerner (Melissa Weinberg), Jacklyn Lerner (fiance Grant Nicholas), Jessica Lerner, Jayme (Sam) Besser, Ryan Levine and Great grandmother of Noa, Aviva, Naomi and Liam. Dear sister of the late Nancy (Norman) Tobin. Cherished by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Service will be Private. For info The Weinstein and Piser Funeral Home 847-256-5700



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
August 16, 2020
Jay and Harvey: Love you guys. Sorry to hear about your mom, forever known to me as “Mrs. Lerner”. She always made me feel welcome at your house and offered me treats and acceptance. To this day, I tell about what a great neighborhood we had growing up, and your mom (and dad) were part of that greatness.
Davy Evans
Neighbor
August 15, 2020
Marcia was such a wonderful friend to me when I moved to Phoenix! At that time our children were married to each other and she and Sol took my daughter, Marci, and me in as family. We shared many good times and laughs. My heart aches for the family during this difficult time. Sending love to all the Lerners from Arizona.
Barbara Green
Friend
