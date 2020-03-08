|
(nee Minkin) Born September 2, 1936 and passed away March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ruby. Loving mother of Lawrence (Lisa) Katz, the late Robert Katz, Helaine (Alan) Ratskoff and Howard (Jill) Katz. Proud bubbe of Rebecca, Sarah (fiancé Alex Canter), Hannah Neubauer; Elliot (fiancée Courtney Deer) Katz, Genna (Corey) Friedman; Marlee and Ilana Katz; Hayden and Lily Katz; Jason (Robbyn) Ratskoff. Great-grandmother of Cooper, Charli, Jocelyn Ratskoff, and Leo Friedman. Cherished sister of the late Gilbert (Late Enid) Minkin, Sandra (significant other Edward Blumberg) Weinstein and Michael (Janet) Minkin. Dear sister-in-law of Rachel (Jerome) Cornfield, Judith Katz and Rosalie (Alan) Pemberton. Aunt of many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services 1 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020 The Chapel, 3601 N. Oakland Ave, Shorewood. Interment Anshai Lebowitz Cemetery, 326 S. Hawley Rd., Milwaukee. Memorials to the Jewish United Fund.
