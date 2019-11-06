|
|
Marcia Mallahan nee Brant, age 78; beloved wife of Richard Mallahan; loving mother of Elizabeth Fahey, Suzanne Lukes, Michael (Susan) Mallahan, Richard (Karolina) Mallahan and the late Jeffrey Lukes; dearest grandmother of Lauren (Matt) Staton, Morgan (Michael) Kopacz, Matthew, Jordan, and Jake Fahey, Tegan, Ryan, Samantha, Connor, and Xena Mallahan; great grandmother of Emmet Staton; fond sister of Barbara (Art) Dyon, Linda (the late Thomas) Luczak, Bill (Sandy) Brant, and the late Beverly (the late Ronald) Lala. Visitation Thursday 3 PM until 8 PM at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral Service Friday 9 AM going to St. Viator Church for 10 Mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019