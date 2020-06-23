Marcia Muriel Golden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
December 18, 1932-June 11, 2020

Marcia had a lifelong love of music and artistic expression and will be remembered for her quirky sense of humor, fierce independence and unique perspective on life. Born in Chicago to Benjamin and Esther Zuckerman she grew up in Hyde Park the oldest of three siblings. Graduating from Hyde Park High School, she attended Roosevelt University majoring Piano Studies with further studies at Prairie State and Governors State colleges; she was a curious individualist. Marcia is survived by three children, Pamela, Claire (Patrick) and Aron (Lisa) and two grandchildren, Tyler Benjamin Wolf and Frances Esther, sisters Arlene Lerman (Stuart), Eve Booth and five nieces.

In lieu of flowers please support a music charity or the Council for Jewish Elderly.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved