December 18, 1932-June 11, 2020



Marcia had a lifelong love of music and artistic expression and will be remembered for her quirky sense of humor, fierce independence and unique perspective on life. Born in Chicago to Benjamin and Esther Zuckerman she grew up in Hyde Park the oldest of three siblings. Graduating from Hyde Park High School, she attended Roosevelt University majoring Piano Studies with further studies at Prairie State and Governors State colleges; she was a curious individualist. Marcia is survived by three children, Pamela, Claire (Patrick) and Aron (Lisa) and two grandchildren, Tyler Benjamin Wolf and Frances Esther, sisters Arlene Lerman (Stuart), Eve Booth and five nieces.



In lieu of flowers please support a music charity or the Council for Jewish Elderly.





