Marcia Rice
Marcia Rice nee Epstein, 86, beloved wife and best friend of the late Sherwin for nearly 64 years; loving mother of Randi (the late David) Schneider, Susan (Lloyd) Schneider and Ken (Lauren) Rice; cherished grandmother of Jamie (David) Fintz, Jeff (Julie) Schneider, Carly Schneider, and Maddy and Joe Rice and great-grandmother of Olivia Schneider; devoted daughter of the late Irving and Edith Epstein; dear sister of Lou (Dale) Epstein; caring aunt, cousin and friend. Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, www.sralab.org/give. <http://www.sralab.org/give> For information and to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
