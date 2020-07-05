Marcia Rice nee Epstein, 86, beloved wife and best friend of the late Sherwin for nearly 64 years; loving mother of Randi (the late David) Schneider, Susan (Lloyd) Schneider and Ken (Lauren) Rice; cherished grandmother of Jamie (David) Fintz, Jeff (Julie) Schneider, Carly Schneider, and Maddy and Joe Rice and great-grandmother of Olivia Schneider; devoted daughter of the late Irving and Edith Epstein; dear sister of Lou (Dale) Epstein; caring aunt, cousin and friend. Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, www.sralab.org/give
. <http://www.sralab.org/give
> For information and to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com