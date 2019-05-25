|
Marcia Rose Nussbaum, 85, passed away peacefully on May 24. She was the beloved wife of Marvin Nussbaum and the late William Landau; loving mother of Chava Landau and Mark (Beth) Landau; cherished grandmother of Emily and Adam Landau, Alaina, Samuel (Ahuva) and Maya Edelmuth; dear sister of Carol (Richard) Kraines; loving aunt of Michael (Katherine) Kraines and Jeffery (Kelly) Kraines. Marcia was a lifelong teacher, quilter and exercise enthusiast. Nothing was more important to her than spending time with her wonderful family and friends. Funeral service Sunday 9:30 AM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jewish United Fund. Info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 25, 2019