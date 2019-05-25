Chicago Tribune Obituaries
More Obituaries for Marcia Nussbaum
Marcia Rose Nussbaum

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marcia Rose Nussbaum Obituary
Marcia Rose Nussbaum, 85, passed away peacefully on May 24. She was the beloved wife of Marvin Nussbaum and the late William Landau; loving mother of Chava Landau and Mark (Beth) Landau; cherished grandmother of Emily and Adam Landau, Alaina, Samuel (Ahuva) and Maya Edelmuth; dear sister of Carol (Richard) Kraines; loving aunt of Michael (Katherine) Kraines and Jeffery (Kelly) Kraines. Marcia was a lifelong teacher, quilter and exercise enthusiast. Nothing was more important to her than spending time with her wonderful family and friends. Funeral service Sunday 9:30 AM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jewish United Fund. Info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 25, 2019
