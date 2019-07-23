Chicago Tribune Obituaries
More Obituaries for Marcia Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia S. Cole

Marcia S. Cole Obituary
Marcia S. Cole. Loving daughter of the late I. Erwin and Hannah Silberman, adoring wife of the late Robert Charles Cole, loving mother of Lonnie (Barbara) Grant, Billy (DeeDee) Grant, step-mother of the late Jim and Linda Cole, dearest grandmother of Cory (Chase Weideman-Grant) Grant and Jordan Grant, beloved great-grandmother of Errol Grant, beloved sister of Burt (Bobbie) Silberman, loving aunt of Loree (Joel) Resnick, and Lynn (Barry) Gaby. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 225 East Chicago Ave. Information: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019
