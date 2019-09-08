Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Briarwood Country Club
355 Deerfield Rd
Deerfield, IL
Marcia S. Cole Obituary
Marcia S. Cole; adoring wife of the late Robert Charles Cole; loving mother of Lonnie (Barbara) Grant and Billy (DeeDee) Grant; dearest grandmother of Cory (Chase Weideman-Grant) Grant and Jordan Grant; beloved great-grandmother of Errol Grant; loving sister of Burt (Bobbie) Silberman. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 from 2:30 to 5:00 PM at Briarwood Country Club, 355 Deerfield Rd, Deerfield IL. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
