Marcia S. Cole; adoring wife of the late Robert Charles Cole; loving mother of Lonnie (Barbara) Grant and Billy (DeeDee) Grant; dearest grandmother of Cory (Chase Weideman-Grant) Grant and Jordan Grant; beloved great-grandmother of Errol Grant; loving sister of Burt (Bobbie) Silberman. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 from 2:30 to 5:00 PM at Briarwood Country Club, 355 Deerfield Rd, Deerfield IL. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019