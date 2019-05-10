Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Marcia Shirley Melinger (nee Shapiro) age 85, beloved wife of the late Martin Melinger, happily married for 57 years; loving mother of Joseph (Michelle), Edward, David (Jody) and Michael (Jackie) Melinger; cherished grandmother of Ari, Eden, Aaron, Sasha, Zach, Zoey, Molly and Lucy Melinger; dear sister of the late Cyna (Burton) Hirsh. Marcia was exceptional both as a Chicago public school teacher and as a talented artist. She was totally devoted to her family. Chapel service TODAY, Friday, May 10, 10:00 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Na'amat Greater Chicago Council. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 10, 2019
