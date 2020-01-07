|
|
Marcia Silvestri, nee Madgey, passed away peacefully January 4th, 2020. Preceded in death by her late husband, Albert Silvestri; loving sister to Mary Jane (Joseph) Papenfuss, Alice Lombardo, Joan Ransohoff, Barbara (Neil) Sweeny, Peggy (Kenneth) Koehn and Dorothy (Philip) Laughlin; preceded in death by her brother, Nicholas J. Madgey. Fond Aunt of Joseph Papenfuss, Jr., Anne-Marie Warkoczewski, Maria Lombardo, Elizabeth de Lorimier, Caroline Lombardo, Jennifer Duncan, Amy Lombardo, Erica Kanter, Stephen Botthof, Nicholas Sweeny, Matthew Sweeny, Kevin Koehn, Laura Paulsell, Tim Laughlin, Rob Laughlin and Will Laughlin. She will be sorely missed by all her family. Visitation at the Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst, from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be sent to the (). A celebration of Marcia's life will be held at a later date, to be posted, in Marcia's favorite hometown of downtown Chicago. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020