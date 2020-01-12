Home

Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Marciana Schipma Obituary
Marciana Schipma, nee Buikema, age 96, of Downers Grove. Beloved wife of the late Charles Andrew Schipma; loving mother of Charles R. (Mary) Schipma, Jack D. Schipma, Trudy (the late John) Voss, Doreen (Frank) Voss, and Susan (Doug) Slinkman; devoted grandmother of 19; great-grandmother of 58; fond sister of the late Peter (the late Janet and the late Minnie), the late John (Betty and the late Evelyn), Andrew (Marge), Ralph (the late Florence), and William (Clara) Buikema; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, January 12, 2-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd) Lombard; Funeral Service Monday, January 13, 10am at the Funeral home. Interment at Chapel Hills Garden West. Memorials to Ebenezer Christian Reformed Church, 1246 S. Harvey St, Berwyn, IL are appreciated. For info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
