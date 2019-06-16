Home

DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marcie Marie Lopez

Marcie Marie Lopez Obituary
Lopez , Marcie Marie Marcie Marie Lopez, age 49 of Oswego, passed away June 10, 2019. Marcie was the beloved wife of the late Steven Virgilio Lopez. Loving mother of Anthony, Adrian, Andrea and Xavier Lopez. Cherished daughter of Laura Daukas and John Schneider. Proud grandmother of David Pabon Jr and Vincente Pabon. Dear sister of Jessica Garcia, Stacy Jackson, Daniel Schneider and Rebecca Schneider. Fond aunt of Tenée Rayes, Shakur Long, Miles Garcia and Nathan Garcia. Family and friends to gather for a Memorial Service Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 3:00-7:00PM at DuPage Memorial Chapel, 951 W. Washington St, West Chicago, IL 60195. (630) 293-5200.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
