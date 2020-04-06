|
Marcy Brower, nee Gordon, 91, died of heart failure on Friday, April 3. Loving wife of Bob Brower for 71 years, cherished mother of Todd (Steve MacIsaac) Brower, Aaron (Nancy) Brower and Adam Brower, adored grandmother of Jake (Katya Tepper) Brower and Nat Brower, dear sister of Sheldon (Danna) Gordon, fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Beyond her deep love for her family, Marcy had three passions, her love for children, her love for equality and her love of painting. Marcy taught elementary school in Chicago; La Mesa, Calif.; and Wheeling, Ill. She and Bob founded and operated Circle M Day Camp in Wheeling for 45 years, one of the first private camps to hire minority staff and enroll minority children. Her interest in opportunities for children eventually influenced the whole of private camping in the national organization of private camps.
Marcy was active in the civil rights movement and in the struggle for the rights of the LGBTQ community. She raised funds for civil rights groups and labor unions by sponsoring folk music concerts on the campgrounds during the 1960s, and marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington in 1963.
She was a gifted artist, and painting was one of her lifelong passions. She started painting at the age of 12 under the direction of teachers at Hull House in Chicago and at the Art Institute of Chicago. She had a natural eye for bold color, design and composition and was a master in non-objective painting.
Private burial was held on April 5th at Memorial Park, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor can be made to the American Camp Association - Illinois Section, 5 S. Wabash, Suite 1406, Chicago, IL 60603. Specify: Marcy and Bob Brower Campership Fund on the memo line.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020