Marcy Laning, nee Van Zee, age 88 of Elmhurst; beloved wife of Robert "Curly" Laning; loving mother of Bob (Nancy) Laning, Patricia (Gary) Rhebergen, Judy (Bill) Zandstra; devoted grandmother of Nathan, Katie Rhebergen, Janette (Patric) Tuuk, Jay (Krystal), Julia, and Robby Zandstra; great grandmother of Margo, Eloise, and Lottie Tuuk; fond sister in law of Ruth (Larry) Custer, and the late Evelyn (the late Peter) Boonstra; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private funeral Wednesday, June 3rd, at 11 AM at Knollcrest Funeral Home 1500 S. Meyers. Rd, Lombard, IL 60148 (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt). Interment private at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Memorials to Highland Christian School, 3040 Ridge Road, Highland, IN 46322, or Timothy Christian Schools, 188 W. Butterfield Rd. Elmhurst, IL 60126, are appreciated. Funeral will be livestreamed at www.knollcrest.net, friends are encouraged to share a memory on the tribute wall.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Funeral
11:00 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
